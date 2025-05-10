MCA secretary reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential return to Mumbai The MCA's (Maharashtra Cricket Association) secretary Abhay Hadap recently came forward and talked about Yashasvi Jaiswal's return from Goa to Mumbai after recent move. The star batter made his debut for Mumbai in 2019

New Delhi:

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap recently came forward and talked about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s potential return to Mumbai. It is worth noting that Jaiswal had recently made the decision to move from Mumbai to Goa for the 2025-26 domestic season.

However, Jaiswal seems to have made a U-turn and is now expressing his interest in returning back to Mumbai. Interestingly, getting a leadership role in the Goa side was one of the biggest reasons that Jaiswal had considered the move.

However, with his potential return to Mumbai, Abhay Hadap took centre stage and opined that the decision to let Jaiswal play for Mumbai rests on the shoulders of the state selection committee.

"He [Jaiswal] sent us an email on Thursday evening stating that he had curtailed his plans to shift his family to Goa and said, ‘Now, I intend to play for Mumbai’. He also mentioned in his email that he is yet to hand over the NOC issued by the MCA to the Goa Cricket Association and the BCCI,” Hadap told Mid-Day.

“It’s now up to Mumbai’s Selection Committee and Cricket Improvement Committee [CIC] to decide on Jaiswal’s Mumbai future,” he added.

Furthermore, the Goa Cricket Association secretary Shamba Naik came forward and talked about how the board has been considering Jaiswals’ request to make a return to Mumbai.

“Considering Jaiswal’s busy schedule, he understands that he may not be available to play for Goa, and in that scenario, we would then be left with one guest player short. So, given there’s a mutual understanding between the both of us, we consider his decision,” Naik said.

It is worth noting that Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for Mumbai in 2019. The star batter has amassed 3712 runs to his name in 36 first-class matches with 12 fifties and 13 centuries.