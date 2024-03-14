MCA doubles prize money, Mumbai team to receive additional Rs 5 crore for winning Ranji Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN TENDULKAR Mumbai Ranji Trophy team

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to double the prize money for the Ranji Trophy winning team. Accordingly, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai side will receive an additional Rs 5 crore as prize money after beating Vidarbha in the final of the coveted first-class domestic tournament. Defending 537 runs, Mumbai bundled Vidarbha out for 368 runs in the second session of the final day to lift the trophy for the record-extending 42nd time in history.

MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik has released a statement confirming the development recalling a brilliant domestic season for Mumbai across all age group tournaments organised by the BCCI. "MCA president Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided to double the Ranji Trophy prize money. The MCA will pay additional sum of five crore of rupees to the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. It has been a great year for the MCA as the association has won 7 titles and we have made it knock out stage in all age groups in BCCI tournaments," the statement from Naik read.

As for the final, Mumbai could reach 224 runs in their first innings only due to Shardul Thakur's stunning half-century (75) after they were reduced to 111/6 on the opening day. The bowlers responded superbly for them as Vidarbha were skittled for 105 runs as Mumbai gained a massive 119-run lead.

The pitch got drastically flat in the second innings as Mumbai batters made merry smashing 418 runs with Musheer Khan scoring 136 and Shreyas Iyer getting out on 95 runs. Vidarbha were set an improbable target of 538 runs to win the Ranji Trophy and despite the fact that they put up a fight, they could only reach 368 runs before getting bowled out. Their skipper Akshay Wadkar scored a century and the sixth wicket partnership between him and Harsh Dubey did entertain hopes of a miracle.

But once Tanush Kotian broke the stand, Vidarbha crumbled in just next five overs losing their last five wickets for just 15 runs. Fittingly enough, Dhawal Kulkarni picked up the last wicket in the final match of his career.