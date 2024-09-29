Mayank Yadav, CV Varun in; 6 players left out: Complete list of changes in India's squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : AP The BCCI announced squad for the Bangladesh T20I series with a few surprises including a maiden call-up for Mayank Yadav and a recall for Varun CV

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-man squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh starting in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side, however, there will be no vice-captain since Shubman Gill is not there in the side. Not just Shubman, none of the players from the Test squad were considered for selection and even those who will be playing in the Irani Cup, which is scheduled for October 1-5 in Lucknow.

There were a few surprises in the squad, the biggest one being the return for Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been oustanding in the last couple of seasons in the IPL and has been recalled for the first time since T20 World Cup 2021. IPL sensation Mayank Yadav, who emerged on the scene for bowling rockets, has earned his maiden call-up. There are several changes in India's T20 squad for the Bangladesh series from the last time the Men in Blue played the format in July against Sri Lanka. Take a look-

IN:

Mayank Yadav obviously is the first name on the list getting his maiden call-up for India. Chakravarthy is next on the list with a call-up for the first time in three years. Jitesh Sharma also has earned a recall for the first time since the Afghanistan series at the start of the year given Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel will be involved with Rest of India for the Irani Cup.

Dashing opening batter and all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has also returned to the side after missing the Sri Lanka series and as does Harshit Rana, who is in line to make his India debut. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who missed out on the Zimbabwe tour due to an injury has also returned for the Bangladesh series.

OUT:

Five out of the six players omitted are currently playing the second Test match in Kanpur against Bangladesh. Khaleel Ahmed is the sixth player to miss out on selection for the Bangladesh T20Is. Like Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel will also be part of the Rest of India squad and hence isn't picked in the T20 side.

India's squad for Bangladesh T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav