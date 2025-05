Matthew Forde creates world record, smashes joint-fastest half-century in ODIs Matthew Forde smacked a half-century in just 16 balls against Ireland. With that, he became the joint-fastest cricketer to achieve the feat. In his innings, Forde made two boundaries and eight sixes.

New Delhi: West Indies international Matthew Forde smacked the joint-fastest half-century in ODI cricket. Batting at number eight, the 23-year-old completed his half-century in just 16 balls, the same as former cricketer AB de Villiers. Forde dominated the Ireland bowling attack right from the start, smacking two boundaries and eight sixes as he made 58 runs off 19 deliveries before Liam McCarthy got the better of him. More to Follow..