Matt Renshaw, Mitch Owen set to make ODI debut against India in Perth Australia hand ODI debuts to Matthew Renshaw and Mitch Owen for the 1st ODI vs India in Perth. Matt Short returns at No. 3, while Josh Philippe keeps wickets. With key players missing, Australia test a new middle order in front of a near-capacity crowd.

Perth:

Australia will field a fresh-looking XI in the first ODI against India on Sunday, with Matthew Renshaw and Mitch Owen set to make their ODI debuts at Perth Stadium on October 19. The series opener will also see Matt Short return to the ODI side at No. 3, as Australia tests their middle-order depth against the top-ranked ODI team in the world.

Renshaw, nearly a decade on from his Test debut, has been rewarded for consistent domestic form, having averaged over 50 and struck at more than a run-a-ball for Queensland in recent One-Day Cup seasons. Owen, who has already impressed in T20Is, will slot into the lower middle order, a role vacated by Glenn Maxwell, who retired from ODIs earlier this year.

With Josh Inglis recovering from a calf strain, Josh Philippe will take over wicketkeeping duties. Spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly also finds a place in the playing XI, while left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is expected to play in place of Adam Zampa, who has been ruled out due to personal reasons.

Who will Short replace at 3?

Matt Short, who has missed recent ODIs due to injury setbacks, returns to the fold with a more flexible role. While he's known for opening, Short will bat at No. 3, a position left vacant by Steve Smith’s absence.

“But we see no real difference between opening and batting number three, and we feel comfortable with him batting up there. Across the board, in our white-ball teams over the last 12 months, we've seen a lot of guys get opportunities and for us, it's all about (them) coming in and being really clear on their role,” captain Mitch Marsh said.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis