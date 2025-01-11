Matt Henry becomes second-fastest New Zealand bowler to take 150 ODI wickets, surpasses Hadlee, Southee

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matt Henry and Richard Hadlee.

New Zealand speedster Matt Henry completed his 150 wickets in ODIs during the third and final game of the series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 11. Henry bowled a brilliant spell in the first innings as he took four wickets for 55 runs in his 10 overs.

Henry has become the second-fastest New Zealand bowler to get to 150 wickets in the format. He has surpassed the likes of legends like Richard Hadlee and Tim Southee. Henry got to his 150th wicket when he removed Janith Liyanage on a lower full toss in the final over of the first innings in the third ODI at Eden Park, Auckland.

He took only 83 innings to reach the 150-wicket mark, making him the second-fastest Kiwi bowler and only behind Trent Boult, who took his 150 in 81 innings.

Overall, Henry is the seventh-fastest bowler in the world to reach this milestone. Australian star Mitchell Starc heads the chart.

Fastest to 150 ODI wickets:

1 - Mitchell Starc: 77 innings

2 - Saqlian Mushtaq: 78 innings

3 - Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami: 80 innings

5 - Trent Boult: 81 innings

6 - Brett Lee: 82 innings

7 - Matt Henry: 83 innings

Coming back to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They have already lost the three-match series after the Kiwis won the first two ODIs. However, the Lankan Lions produced a better batting performance in the final game three half-centurions taking them to 290/8.

Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando provided a decent start of 69 runs for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed for 17. Kusal Mendis and Nissanka got to their half tons and were dismissed for 54 and 66, respectively.

Kamindu Mendis played his hand well for 46, while Janith Liyanage took the score over 250 with some crucial partnerships in the lower order. Liyanage made 53. Henry was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended the innings 4/55 in 10 overs.