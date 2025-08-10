Marnus Labuschagne speaks on his Test exclusion for first time: 'I thrive to prove the doubters wrong' Marnus Labuschagne's form dipped in the last two years as he made 974 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 27.82. Following his underwhelming run, he was dropped from the Test side for the Test series against the West Indies.

New Delhi:

Marnus Labuschagne reflected on his exclusion from the West Indies Test series, when he was axed from the side after a slew of underwhelming performances in the past two years. For the first time since 2019, Labuschagne was dropped from the Australian team after having made just 974 runs in 20 Tests at 27.82.

His place was already in doubt heading into the World Test Championship final, and he was made to open the innings in the clash against South Africa and made 17 and 22 across the two innings. Subsequently, he was dropped from the team.

Labuschagne was offered to play county cricket or for Australia A; however, he chose to practice with the coaching staff as he looks to make his way back to the team before the Ashes.

"This [being left out] has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, 'Marnus has got to go'," Labuschagne said in his first interview since losing his spot to News Corp.

"I mean that's part of the game. There is a tipping point but it's something I thrive on… proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way. Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to back and think, 'This is where I want to be and this is how I'm going to get there'."

Asked if he would like to take the opening role again to make his way back, Labuschagne was eager to do it. "I would be happy to do that - I would love to,'' he said. "If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that's fine. If you had asked me where I prefer to bat obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don't get a choice.

"I opened in the World Test Championship final and felt I batted quite well. I got in but did not go on with it."