Marnus Labuschagne slams 160 in Ashes audition in Sheffield Shield, Konstas's woeful run continues Australia are likely to pick their Ashes squad by the end of this month and several contenders for spots are putting their names in the mix through Sheffield Shield, including the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw and Sam Konstas.

Brisbane:

Marnus Labuschagne made a statement leading Queensland in the Sheffield Shield as he smashed a big hundred, scoring 160 as the hosts piled on Tasmania's misery at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane in the opening game of the premier domestic red-ball competition. Labuschagne, who didn't play a single Test in the West Indies series after the World Test Championship (WTC) final was confronted with the task of staking his claim for a position in Australia's Ashes squad and some recent performances, including a century in the One-day Cup and began the red-ball tournament with a big knock.

Australia are still unsure about their top three for the Ashes given Sam Konstas wasn't able to seal his position during the West Indies series and Usman Khawaja struggled too. With the likes of Jason Sangha, Jake Weatherald and Matt Renshaw also putting up performances when they have, Australia still have some time to think about the make-up of their side and Labuschagne is doing no harm to his chances of getting picked up.

Konstas, who had a forgettable West Indies tour, scored a century on the A tour to India but returned with scores of 4 and 14 in the two innings in the Shield opener for New South Wales. Others in the pecking order, Khawaja, who still may be able to save his spot, scored a gritty 69 opening the batting alongside Renshaw for Queensland, who smashed a hundred at the top.

Weatherald, playing for Tasmania, also gave a good start to his side scoring 67 in the first innings and was unbeaten on 30 at the end of the third day's play. Tasmania still trail by 171 runs going into the final day and a hundred here could be timely for Weatherald for more reasons than one.

England have already announced a pace-heavy squad for the Ashes, while Australia still have some time to do it before the five-match Test series kicks off in Perth on November 21. The two-time Test finalists are overwhelming favourites but just by a small margin England can't be ruled out because of the attractive brand of cricket they play.