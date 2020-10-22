IPL 2020: Manish Pandey's explosive fifty brings SRH back in the game vs Royals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH batsman Manish Pandey hits a boundary against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey scored a -ball half-century against Rajasthan Royals in match 40 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Thursday. This was the 31-year-old right-hander's third fifty this season and 17th overall as he took a good measure of the RR bowlers in the chase.

The innings came after RR gave themselves a bright start defending the modest total with Jofra Archer sending back in-form David Warner (4 runs) and Jofra Archer (10) to pavilion by the third over with 16 runs on board.

However, Manish took the pressure immediately off team’s shoulder by taking Kartik Tyagi and Ben Stokes for 42 runs in next three overs as SRH reached 58 at the end of powerplay. He shot five sixes and three boundaries to reach the mark in 28 balls with Vijay Shankar enjoying the fireworks from the other end.

He first started off his innings with two boundaries against Tyagi in the four over, followed it with two sixes in next over off Stokes to give an indication of things to come. He capped off the final over of the powerplay by taking Tyagi for 18 runs by hitting two tall sixes and a solitary boundary.

Manish turned cautious after the power punches in the first six over but not before he reached closer to his 50 by hitting spinner Shreyas Gopal for a six over the square leg. He took a single in the next ball to reach his 50 in 28 deliveries.

