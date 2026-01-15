Manchester Super Giants unveil new logo, sign Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning; Retain Jos Butler Manchester Originals have rebranded as Manchester Super Giants for the 2026 Hundred, retaining Jos Buttler and Sophie Ecclestone. Backed by RPSG Group, the franchise added Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning for the Women's Hundred.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester Originals have officially been rebranded as Manchester Super Giants ahead of the 2026 Hundred season, with the franchise confirming the retention of England internationals Jos Buttler and Sophie Ecclestone. The squad also includes Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad and former South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen. Former Australia captain Meg Lanning, India’s World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana, and England spinner Liam Dawson complete the key signings for the new-look franchise.

Justin Langer, who has coached Lucknow Super Giants since 2023 and London Spirit last year, has been appointed head coach of the men’s side. Matthew Mott, who enjoyed a successful tenure as Australia women’s coach from 2015 to 2022 and left his England post in 2024, will take charge of the women’s team.

The coaching appointments follow the departure of Australians Simon Katich and Michael Klinger. Both Langer and Mott will be overseen by Tom Moody, who led Oval Invincibles men to three consecutive titles between 2023 and 2025 before assuming the global director of cricket role with Super Giants in November.

The franchise’s rebranding coincides with RPSG Group acquiring a 70% stake in the club. The organisation already owns Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and Durban’s Super Giants in South Africa’s SA20, making Manchester part of a growing network of franchises.

Manchester’s history in The Hundred and the new recruits

Under the Originals banner, Manchester were unable to capture a Hundred title in their first five seasons, though the men’s team were losing finalists in 2022 and 2023. Lanning joins the side after spells with Oval Invincibles and London Spirit, while Dawson spent the last four years at London Spirit after starting his Hundred career with Southern Brave. Mandhana previously played for Brave from 2021 to 2024, winning the tournament in 2023, but missed last season.

The team’s new badge has been unveiled, featuring an elephant, symbolising strength and continuity under the Super Giants identity. The rebranding, combined with the high-profile player and coaching additions, positions Manchester Super Giants to challenge for their first Hundred titles in both the men’s and women’s competitions.