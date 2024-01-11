'Makes complete sense': Marcus Stoinis reacts to his omission from Australia's ODI team for West Indies series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marcus Stoinis

Australia are all set to face the West Indies at home across all formats with two teams locking horns in two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. The hosts have announced the squad for ODI and Test series and have dropped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis from the One-Day side. While many were surprised with the decision, Stoinis himself understands the move and is loving the fact that Aaron Hardie is replacing him.

He understands that the management is building the team for the Champions Trophy that, for now, is set to be played in Pakistan next year. "I had a few conversations with Andrew McDonald over the last sort of four to six months. Spoke to George as well. In terms of selections, in terms of the fact that Hardie's coming in, I think that's brilliant. I think it makes complete sense after a World Cup. There needs to be a balance between keeping a core, and bringing new guys in. The next tournament that they're looking forward to is the Champions Trophy, which is 18 months away," he said.

However, Stoinis has made it clear that he is not retiring from international cricket while also clearing his intentions to play the T20 World Cup later this year in June. Moreover, he is also set to turn up for Durban Super Giants in the second edition of SA20 after completing his BBL committments.

"I've got no intention of retiring from international cricket or anything like that. I think it makes complete sense. He's [Hardie] been playing brilliantly. He also needs to be exposed in international cricket which I think he's ready for. I'll be going to South Africa to play for my IPL franchise Lucknow over there which Cricket Australia has been in the loop with the whole time. So I think all makes sense to be honest," Stoinis added.

"I've got every intention to play T20 cricket for Australia as long as I can, as long as they want me. I feel like my international and T20 [franchise] cricket has been good over the last whatever period. And I've got a great relationship with the boys in the team and also with the likes of Timmy David and Wadey [Matthew Wade] and Ingo [Josh Inglis], that group that bat in the middle order, which I think is what we're trying to nurture as a team to build towards the big tournaments," the all-rounder further said.