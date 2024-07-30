Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
  5. 'Mainu vida karo': Fans engage in memefest after Sanju Samson bags successive ducks in IND vs SL T20I series

Sanju Samson kept his place in the team for the third T20I but could not make his opportunity as he bagged his second successive duck in the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka T20I series. Debutant Chamindu Wickramasinghe dismissed Samson in the third game.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2024 21:30 IST
Sanju Samson.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson could not convert on another opportunity as he bagged his second consecutive duck in the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on Tuesday, July 30. Samson, who kept his place in the third T20I despite a golden duck in the second game, was dismissed without troubling the scorers as he miscued a hit to deep point.

Samson charged down the track against the debutant Chamindu Wickramasinghe as he looked to play his delivery on the leg side. But he closed the face of the bat and the ball went aerial towards deep point after taking a thick edge off his bat. Wanindu Hasaranga settled under it as the Rajasthan Royals skipper departed for a nought. 

After his second successive duck, netizens flooded the social media with humourous posts. Several users shared memes of movies or songs and connected them with Samson. 

Watch some of the reactions here:

 

