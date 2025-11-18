Lungi Ngidi added to South Africa squad for second Test against India in Guwahati South Africa have added Lungi Ngidi for the second Test against India in Guwahati. In case Kagiso Rabada fails to recover in time for the game, Ngidi is expected to feature in the next Test. Notably, South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the series opener and currently holds a 1-0 lead.

Guwahati:

South Africa have bolstered their squad for the second Test against India by adding fast bowler Lungi Ngidi to the touring party. The match, scheduled to be played at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, comes after a cracking start to the series for the Proteas, where they defeated the hosts by 30 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Nevertheless, ahead of the first Test, lead pacer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out on the morning of the match due to a sudden injury concern. His absence forced South Africa to rethink their strategy and make unplanned adjustments to the playing XI, leaving the team without their premier strike bowler at the last moment.

In an effort to prevent a similar predicament, the team management has brought in Ngidi as additional cover for Rabada. The move ensures South Africa have a reliable pace option readily available should Rabada fail to recover in time or if any unforeseen issues arise before the second Test.

Meanwhile, Ngidi has played only one Test so far in India. In that match, the 30-year-old bowled 20 overs, conceding 83 runs, without a wicket. India remains the only place where Ngidi has played a Test match but hasn’t clinched a wicket. That is one stat that the pacer would be desperate to change, if given a chance.

Shubman Gill fitness update

India captain Shubman Gill will travel with the squad to Guwahati for the second Test against the Temba Bavuma-led side, though his availability remains uncertain as he continues recovering from a neck injury suffered in the first Test. Gill experienced a neck spasm after a cover drive in the first innings at Eden Gardens and retired hurt before being hospitalised.

He took no further part in the match, and spent a couple of nights in the hospital. Now, according to a Cricbuzz report, Gill will join the team unless plans change at the last minute. A proposed trip to Mumbai for specialist consultation has reportedly been shelved.

South Africa squad for India tour:

Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne, Lungi Ngidi