Lucknow Super Giants full squad for IPL 2025 after mega auction, Rishabh Pant to lead?

Lucknow Super Giants splurged a lot of money at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction ahead of the 2025 edition. They bagged the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league spending a massive amount of Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter is also expected to be their captain for the next captain.

On the opening day, apart from Rishabh Pant, they had also secured the likes of David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad and Aryan Juyal. On the second day, they added a few more to their roster with India fast bowler Akash Deep being the most expensive pick. However, they have formed a well-rounded squad for the next edition and seem to be one of the strongest teams.

For the unversed, LSG had retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni before the auction and the new additions have certainly bolstered their squad as well. Along with some top international players, the franchise also went for the domestic players with Shahbaz Ahmad being one of them. They won the bidding war against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure his services for Rs 2.4 crore.

Retained Players - Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Players bought in auction - Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmad