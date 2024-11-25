Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Lucknow Super Giants full squad for IPL 2025 after mega auction, Rishabh Pant to lead?

Lucknow Super Giants full squad for IPL 2025 after mega auction, Rishabh Pant to lead?

Lucknow Super Giants invested a massive amount of Rs 27 crore on Rishabh Pant and are most likely to make him the captain as well. They secured a lot more top players at the mega auction. Here's LSG's full squad for IPL 2025 after the mega auction.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 19:00 IST
IPL 2025 mega auction
Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad for IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants splurged a lot of money at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction ahead of the 2025 edition. They bagged the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league spending a massive amount of Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter is also expected to be their captain for the next captain.

On the opening day, apart from Rishabh Pant, they had also secured the likes of David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad and Aryan Juyal. On the second day, they added a few more to their roster with India fast bowler Akash Deep being the most expensive pick. However, they have formed a well-rounded squad for the next edition and seem to be one of the strongest teams.

For the unversed, LSG had retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni before the auction and the new additions have certainly bolstered their squad as well. Along with some top international players, the franchise also went for the domestic players with Shahbaz Ahmad being one of them. They won the bidding war against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure his services for Rs 2.4 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad for IPL 2025

Retained Players - Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Related Stories
IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2; Deepak costs Rs 9.25 crore

IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players Mumbai Indians bought on Day 2; Deepak costs Rs 9.25 crore

IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players bought by RCB during bidding war in Jeddah

IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players bought by RCB during bidding war in Jeddah

IPL mega auction 2025: RCB sign Bhuvneshwar Kumar for big bucks after intense battle with MI and LSG

IPL mega auction 2025: RCB sign Bhuvneshwar Kumar for big bucks after intense battle with MI and LSG

Players bought in auction - Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmad

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement