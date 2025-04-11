LSG vs GT pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium play for IPL 2025 clash? Lucknow Super Giants will host Gujarat Titans at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two new teams.

Lucknow Super Giants will host Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Shubman Gill-led side had a stunning start to the tournament, winning four out of their five matches and courtesy of that, Gujarat are on top of the points table. Their batters, particularly Sai Sudharsan has done a commendable job, scoring 273 runs and with that, he is the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran sits on the top of the Orange Cap list. He represents Lucknow and has been phenomenal in the ongoing season. The West Indies international has smashed 288 runs at a whopping strike rate of 225. Apart from him, Mitchell Marsh too has had a great campaign so far in the league. They played a major role in helping Lucknow register three wins out of their five matches this season.

When it comes to bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore have been the star performers for Gujarat. Digvesh Rathi has been excellent for Lucknow but they don’t depend much on individual success. Overall, an intense competition is expected when these two teams face each other on Saturday.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The surface in Lucknow has changed drastically and it heavily favours the batters these days. Previously, it used to assist the spinners but batters have enjoyed it in recent times. Meanwhile, since its a day game, the ball can grip well in the first innings but overall, a run fest is expected. The team that wins the toss should elect to bowl first, despite the heat as batting can be easier in the second innings. Anything over 220 runs can be considered a good total on the board.