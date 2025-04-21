LSG vs DC Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play in IPL 2025 Match 40? Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Ekana Stadium. It will mark the return of KL Rahul in Lucknow while Rishabh Pant will also play his first-ever game against Delhi.

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 22 in the ongoing IPL 2025. It will also mark the return of KL Rahul in Lucknow for the first time since being released by LSG ahead of the mega-auction. This season, the Mangalore-born cricketer has been sensational, scoring 266 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 158.33. On the contrary, Delhi’s former captain Rishabh Pant is currently a part of the LSG family and has struggled to get going this season.

Nevertheless, his leadership has been incredible as LSG won five out of eight matches this season. LSG are fifth on the points table, but with a win over Delhi, they will move to number two and with a slightly better Net Run Rate, the team can even move to the top of the table. Notably, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been terrific for the team this season and will once again be key against DC.

For the visitors, Rahul will be key. It needs to be seen if Faf du Plessis returns to the playing XI after their injury. Karun Nair has shown a lot of character, while the likes of Ashutosh Sharma and Abishek Porel have shown glimpses of class. Among bowlers, Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav have been incredible.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium has changed drastically as it is now a high-scoring venue. Bowling first will be ideal on the surface and anything above 225 runs can be considered a good total. The dew can also play a part in the second innings of the game. The powerplay will be vital as both teams have an extremely solid top order.