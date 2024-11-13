LSG or RCB? KL Rahul reveals which team he has enjoyed playing most in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : IPL KL Rahul in RCB team (L) and in LSG team (R)

KL Rahul's journey in the Indian Premier League has been closely followed. From making his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore to moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad, returning to RCB, and then going to Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, he has been one of the most talked-about players in the league.

Rahul was part of the LSG for its first three seasons where he captained them to two playoffs. However, the opening batter was released by the franchise ahead of the upcoming mega auctions with the franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka stating that they wanted to build a team with players who have a winning mindset.

Rahul will now head to the mega auctions and might see some bidding wars between the franchises who want to acquire his services. The former LSG skipper has revealed the team in which he has enjoyed playing the most.

Speaking in KL Rahul Unplugged, the former LSG opener revealed that he enjoyed playing the most in RCB and also stated that he would like to go back to the Karnataka-based team.

"I most enjoyed playing at RCB. It’s home. You get to spend a lot of time to spend at home. I know the Chinnaswamy really well, I have grown up playing there. So, yeah, I really enjoyed playing at RCB," Rahul said in the video.

"Of course (Would you like to be back at RCB?) Bengaluru is home. People there know me as a local Kannada boy. Would be nice to go back there and get an opportunity. But, yeah, it’s an auction year, you can go anywhere," he added.

Rahul also revealed that he does not want to ask for captaincy from someone but would lead a side if the franchise owners want him to do so. "I would never go and ask someone for it (captaincy). If you feel that my leadership skills are good enough, and you find something good in the way I play my cricket, in the way I handle myself and in the way that I handled the teams that I've captained in the last four or five years, and if you find it worthy, then, of course, I'm happy to do it, but it's not something that is a make-a-break for me, " he said.