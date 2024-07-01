LPL 2024 - Match 1: Pallekele Pitch Report for KFL vs DS clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pallekele Cricket Stadium

With the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA where India were crowned the new champions under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the franchise T20 leagues resume. The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will get underway today (July 1) with the match between B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Sixers.

A total of five teams are taking part in the competition across 24 T20 matches with the final set to take place on July 21 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. B-Love Kandy are the defending champions and they will be looking to defend their title this time around under Wanindu Hasaranga's captaincy.

Three venues will host the matches in LPL 2024 - Pallekele, Dambulla and Colombo. Pallekele will be playing hosts to the first five matches of the tournament after which the caravan will move to Dambulla for nine matches. The last 10 matches of the tournament including playoffs and final will take place in Colombo.

Pallekele Pitch Report for Match 1 of LPL 2024

Pallekele has hosted a lot of T20 matches so far and the surface is decent to bat on. Batting first is generally preferred given that 12 matches have been won by teams batting first. Interestingly, Australia smashed 263 runs against Sri Lanka at this venue back in 2016 when Glenn Maxwell had scored 145 off just 65 balls. With this being the start of the season, the pitch is expected to be fresh and good for batting.

Pallekele Pitch Report - T20 Numbers Games

Matches Played - 23

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 8

Average first inns score - 168

Highest total - 263/3 by AUS vs SL

Lowest total - 88/10 by NZ vs SL

Highest score chased - 178/2 by PAK vs BAN

Lowest score defended - 125/8 by SL vs NZ

Squads

B-Love Kandy Squad: Mohammad Haris, Andre Fletcher, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Ashen Bandara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pawan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Agha Salman, Chaturanga de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Shammu Ashan, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Ali, Chamath Gomez, Kavindu Pathiratne

Dambulla Sixers Squad: Kusal Perera(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Chapman, Towhid Hridoy, Asanka Manoj, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Sonal Dinusha, Dushan Hemantha, Mohammad Nabi(c), Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Udara, Ranesh Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Mustafizur Rahman, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwan Thushara, Sachitha Jayathilake