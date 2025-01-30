London Spirit, Oval Invincibles to kick off the Hundred 2025 season as ECB unveils schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY London teams - Spirit and Oval Invincibles will be up against each other in the Hundred 2025 opener on August 5

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday, January 29 unveiled the schedule for the new edition of the Hundred, set to begin on August 5 at Lord's with the London Spirit taking on the Oval Invincibles in the London derby for both men and women in a double-header. The Spirit women are the reigning champions while the Invincibles men did it twice in a row.

The 2025 edition of the Hundred will avoid clashing with the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) but will be coinciding with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for a couple of weeks. The tournament will kick off on August 5, with the eliminator double-header on August 30 and the final being scheduled for August 31 at Lord's.

The schedule was announced a day before the franchises will be up for equity sale, with both the Spirit and Invincibles likely to be in demand. The Invincibles and the Birmingham Phoenix will be put up first for the sale. ECB is likely to retain a 51 per cent stake in each of the eight teams with the investors ranging from private capitalists to IPL owners being allowed to hold the remaining 49 per cent.

The fifth edition of the Hundred has also introduced a new rule of one direct overseas signing of the players before the draft. Southern Brave landed South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt from Manchester Originals, which might suggest that Smriti Mandhana too could be heading somewhere else since both of them play similar roles at the top of the order. While the Originals bagged the women's Player of the Year Amelia Kerr from London Spirit.

The format remains the same for the fifth consecutive year with each of the teams playing against each other once and twice only against their local rivals. The table-toppers qualify for the final directly with the teams finishing second and third set to face each other in the eliminator to decide who goes ahead to play the summit clash.