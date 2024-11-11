Lockie Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs, New Zealand name replacement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lockie Ferguson.

After claiming a hat-trick for New Zealand in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, tearaway pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the Lankan Lions.

Ferguson became the fifth New Zealand player to claim a hat-trick in the shortest International format, joining the likes of Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry. He achieved the feat during New Zealand's five-run win in the second game.

However, a calf injury has ruled him out of the 50-over games. "Ferguson left the field after experiencing discomfort while bowling his second over and an initial medical assessment indicated that he would not be fit enough to take part in the upcoming 50-over matches," NZC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Blackcaps have named Adam Milne as his like-for-like replacement. "Ferguson will return home to New Zealand today for scans which will determine the extent of the injury and the period of rehabilitation required. Adam Milne has been called into the squad as Ferguson’s replacement and will join the squad in Dambulla tomorrow," the cricket body added.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was gutted on Ferguson missing out on action. "We’re gutted for Lockie. He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he’s also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he’ll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us," Stead said.

"To be ruled out so early in a tour is always tough to take, but we’re hopeful his recovery will be short and he’ll be back out on the field in no time. Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group," he added.

The two-match T20I series ended level on 1-1. The three-match ODI series will begin on November 13 with the first game in Dambulla.