File photo of Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

PSL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Qualifier Live in India

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars play against each other on Wednesday night in a bid to enter the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Given both sides will play the Qualifier game, the loser of the match would not get eliminated and would rather wait to play the winner of the Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United game that takes place on February 24.

When is Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match?

The Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match is on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match starts?

The Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match being played?

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match?

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match?

The live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match will be done via SonyLIV.