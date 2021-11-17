Live Streaming IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand Match Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live Streaming IND vs NZ 1st T20I: How to watch India vs New Zealand Match Online, TV

After a rude reality check in the T20 World Cup, India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match series against New Zealand beginning in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The duo in the next 11 months will underline the Men In Blue's template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 1st T20?

Squads India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain).