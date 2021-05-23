Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIALSLC Live Streaming Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Watch BAN vs SL 1st ODI Live on FanCode

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Despite a positive case in the Sri Lankan camp, the first ODI between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will continue as scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The Sri Lankans are on a limited-overs tour of the country, which includes three ODIs. Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI. Ahead of the tour, the salary dispute in Sri Lankan cricket made headlines and Kusal Perera , the side's limited-overs captain, conceded that while it had an affect on the players, the side will put the issues aside when it steps on the field. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live on FanCode.

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will take place on Sunday, May 23 2021.

What are the timings of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI being played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

There is no television broadcast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI.

Where can you live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will live stream on the FanCode App in India.