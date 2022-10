LIVE SL vs IRE, Super 12, Score, Latest Updates: Toss coming up as both teams try to start on high

LIVE SL vs IRE, Super 12, Score, Latest Updates: Toss coming up as both teams try to start on high LIVE SL vs IRE, Super 12, Score, Latest Updates: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Full Scorecard, Ball by Ball Commentary, Playing 11 SL vs IRE, Highlights