Live Score Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI: SL vs IND Live Updates from Colombo

Live Score Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI: Live Updates from Colombo

India's limited-overs team, which won the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday comprehensively by seven wickets, will look to seal the three-game series in the second ODI here on Tuesday. While Shikhar Dhawan , who is leading the Indian team for the first time, was the star of the first match with an unbeaten 86 that took the team to victory, India had plenty of other positives from the match. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI from R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview:

India's young guns will get another opportunity to flaunt their exceptional talent and secure a series win against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI here on Tuesday. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left in complete awe at the other end as the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made batting look ridiculously easy in the first ODI on Sunday night. FULL PREVIEW