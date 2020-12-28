India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: Live updates from Melbourne Cricket Ground

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Cricket Score and Updates from Melbourne

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane produced a gutsy skipper's knock and scored his 12th Test ton to put India in a commanding position on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Rahane stuck in the middle at the MCG, stitching half-century stands with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to save India from a batting collapse.

After getting multiple lifelines, Rahane went on to notch up a brlliant hundred at the MCG. Rahane built an unbeaten century stand with Ravindra Jadeja as India achieved a lead of 82 runs against the Aussies who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings. Rahane remained unbeaten on 104 off 200 deliveries. At the start of Day 2, India lost the wickets of opener Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara before Rahane came to the rescue. India finished the second day on 277/5 with the Rahane-Jadeja duo staying unbeaten at the crease.

In the first Test of the series, India were outclassed by the Australian bowling unit in the second innings. Struggling against the pink ball, India registered a shambolic batting collapse. India recorded their lowest innings total in Test history after posting 36/9 on the board, with Shami getting retired hurt. India's first pink-ball game in overseas conditions turned out to be a nightmare for Kohli's men as Australia dominated in Adelaide and took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. You can find Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Preview: Eyeing to recover from Adelaide humiliation, a new-look Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is set to lock horns with Australia in the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne. While hosts Australia will try to gain a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, India will hope to stay in the contest and step up in Virat Kohli's absence. Father-to-be Kohli's departure has opened the door for Shubman Gill, who'll be making his Test debut at the MCG. Likewise, Mohammed Siraj is also ready to fill the void left by an injured Mohammed Shami. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have also been included in the squad as India aim to shrug off Adelaide horror. (FULL PREVIEW)