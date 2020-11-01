Live IPL Match KKR vs RR: Live Match How to watch IPL 2020 Live Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KKR vs RR: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online hotstar live cricket

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online​

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 54th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (KKR vs RR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

One last chance for either side to make things right, but the effort applied in a bid to walk out with a smile after Sunday night would be immense. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders stand sixth and seventh respectively with both having 12 points from 13 games, only differing on NRR. While the Royals stand ahead with -0.377, the Knights have -0.467, both of which are the worst among teams still in contention for the playoffs. Hence, it will be the margin if win, and not just a victory, that will determine the spot in the playoffs.

Live IPL Match KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders 94/4 in 12 overs against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will take place on November 1 (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals​ IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

