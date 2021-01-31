Image Source : BCCI DOMESTIC Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final: Watch Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Online on Hotstar

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming Cricket Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final live on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Get all the details like Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live, live streaming cricket, TN vs BRD live streaming, live streaming SMAT, SMAT Live streaming, hotstar live streaming, star sports live streaming, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live online, Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live streaming online, live streaming cricket, SMAT final live, syed mushtaq ali trophy live cricket streaming on indiatvsports.

Both the sides have headed to the final on the back of an unbeaten run - seven wins in as many games. A lot will depend on the toss as teams fielding first have found it difficult to chase under lights in the last two games.Tamil Nadu will be aiming for their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which is the joint-most in the history while a win for Baroda will make the first team to lift the title thrice.

What are the squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 final Tamil Nadu vs Baroda?

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel(w), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi