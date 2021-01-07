India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Watch IND vs AUS Sydney Test Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online?

After levelling the four-Test series with a comprehensive victory in Melbourne, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian unit will be eyeing to gain a 2-1 lead by defeating mighty Australians in the third Test in Sydney. In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian contingent put up a commendable effort at the MCG, recovering sharply from their horror batting collapse in the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

India were restricted to 36/9, their lowest-ever total in Test history, in the pink-ball Test. After getting annihilated in the Test series opener, stand-in skipper Rahane notched up a brilliant ton at the MCG as India pocketed the Boxing Day clash and tied the series 1-1. Ahead of the third Test, the Indian camp will be booming with confidence after the return of Rohit Sharma. Rohit has been assigned the opening duties in place of an out-of-form Mayank Agarwal.

India has a good combination of experience and young blood in their set-up. The troika of Rohit, Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will be aiming to strengthen Indian batting unit while Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will be itching to justify their selection. Debutant Navdeep Saini will be partnering Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace bowling force, with the Ashwin-Jadeja duo anchoring the spin department.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 will start at 05:00 AM.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1?

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 will take place on January 06. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 3rd Test?

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson