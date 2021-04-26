Live Cricket Score, Match 21, PBKS vs KKR: Follow Live score and updates from Ahmedabad

Image Source : INDIA TV PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021: Find live updates from Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Match Live Online on indiatvnews.com.

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: Follow Live score and updates from Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Match 21. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online. The IPL 2021 caravan now moves to Ahmedabad as fifth-placed Punjab Kings take on bottom-placed Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This is the first match in Ahmedabad after the initial 20 matches of this year's edition were played in Mumbai and Chennai. The Punjab outfit, headed by KL Rahul , comes into this game after defeating Mumbai Indians in their last game before suffering a hat-trick of defeats. Kolkata Knight Riders have also endured a topsy-turvy season so far, having lost four games on the trot.

PBKS vs KKR Match 21: Their three-match losing streak finally over, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Punjab made a winning start but then slumped to three straight losses before producing a clinical show to beat defending champions Mumbai by nine wickets on Friday, and they would look to notch up another triumph against KKR which have suffered four defeats in a row.

Captain KL Rahul has been one of the few consistent performers in the formidable-looking Punjab batting unit and he once again led by example against MI with an unbeaten 60, his third fifty in five games. Mayank Agarwal has been the other main performer and the return to form of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle against MI with a 43 not out should be good news for Punjab. [FULL PREVIEW]