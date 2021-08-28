England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Day 4: Live Updates from Leeds
ENG vs IND Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. India reached 215 for two in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the third Test against England here on Friday. The hosts took a massive first-innings lead of 354 runs before being all out for 432 in their first essay at Headingley. Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 91 and giving him company was skipper Virat Kohli on 45. Opener Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 59. At the close of play, the visitors trailed by 139 runs. England, who began the day at 423 for eight, could only bat for 3.2 overs in the morning session with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removing Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively. Here, you can find full ball-by-ball coverage from England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Day 4.