LIVE | England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 5: Live score and updates from Southampton

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 5: Hello and welcome to our coverage of ENG vs PAK live cricket match updates froom Southampton. James Anderson grabbed his 599th Test wicket as England remained in the driver's seat against Pakistan who reached 100/2 following on at stumps on the rain-hit Day 4 of the third and final Test at the Ageas Bowl on Monday. Looking to become the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets, Anderson trapped Abid Ali (42) in front to snare his 599th wicket before bad light forced skipper Joe Root to resort to spin, as off-spinner Dom Bess and the England captain bowled the last few overs before play was abandoned. Only spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets than Anderson in the game's longest format. England asked Pakistan to follow on after the tourists managed 273 in reply to hosts' mammoth 583/8d in the first essay, riding on a maiden double century by Zak Crawley and a brilliant hundred by Jos Buttler.

