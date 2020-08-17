Image Source : AP IMAGE LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5: Live score and updates from Southampton

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5: Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 5 live from Southampton. England reached 7/1 against Pakistan at Lunch on Day 4 of the rain-affected second Test at the Ageas Bowl here on Sunday which saw no further play being possible due to wet outfield. No play was possible in the second session as groundstaff concluded it would take 2.5-3 hours to get the pitch ready and longer to mop up the outfield. At the break, Dom Sibley was batting on 2 with Zak Crawley on 5. England trail Pakistan by 229 runs. No play was possible on Day 3 because of persistent rain and bad light. Resuming at 223/9, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the tourists with a fighting 72 as Stuart Broad and James Anderson returned figures of 4/56 and 3/60 respectively to bowl out Pakistan for 236. England lost Rory Burns (0) in the first over itself as Shaheen Shah Afridi had the left-hander caught at second slip by Asad Shafiq.

