Litton Das equals Shakib Al Hasan's all-time record as Bangladesh make light work of Netherlands in Sylhet Litton Das made a crucial fifty as he helped Bangladesh beat the Netherlands in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Das has equalled Shakib Al Hasan on a major record list with his half century.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das has surpassed iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on a major record list during his team's T20I clash against the Netherlands. Das, the wicketkeeper batter, is gearing up to lead his team in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Meanwhile, in the preparatory series ahead of the continental event, Das struck a crucial half-century as he led his team to an eight-wicket win over the Dutch.

Chasing 137 in the first T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Das led the charge with the bat with his 54-run knock from 29 balls. While the hosts had lost Parvez Hossain Emon early in the third over to Aryan Dutt, the skipper put up a strong show with the willow in company with Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

The wicketkeeper batter scored his half-century in 26 balls and remained unbeaten on 54 to take his team home with six fours and two sixes in his stroke-filled knock. Saif Hassan also made his contributions felt with a 19-ball 36-run knock.

Meanwhile, Das equalled Shakib on the record list for most fifty-plus scores by a Bangladesh player in T20I cricket. He now has 13 such scores and is tied with the legendary all-rounder.

Most fifty-plus scores by Bangladesh in T20Is:

1 - Litton Das: 13 in 108 matches

2 - Shakib Al Hasan: 13 in 129 matches

3 - Mahmudullah: 8 in 141 matches

4 - Tamim Iqbal: 8 in 74 matches

5 - Mushfiqur Rahim: 6 in 102 matches

Netherlands were put in to bat first and laboured their way to 136/8 in their 20 overs. Teja Nidamanuru was the top run-scorer with his run-a-ball 26, while opener Max ODowd made 23 from 15 deliveries. Taskin Ahmed starred with a four-wicket haul as he struck blows at crucial junctures and conceded only 28 runs in his four overs. For his 4/28, Taskin was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands' Playing XI:

Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram