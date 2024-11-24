Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
List of all players sold in IPL mega auction 2025: Pant-Iyer earn biggest deals, CSK sign Conway-Tripathi

List of all sold players in IPL mega auction 2025: Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in the IPL 2025 mega auction as Lucknow Super Giants splashed Rs 27 crore to sign the star Indian wicketkeeper batter.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 18:46 IST
List of sold players in IPL 2025 mega auction
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer earned biggest contracts in the IPL 2025 mega auction

On a record-breaking day at a glittering event in Jeddah, the teams broke the banks to sign the biggest stars at the IPL mega auction 2025 on Sunday. Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player as Lucknow Super Giants splashed a record Rs 27 crore to sign the star Indian batter.

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals to sign the IPL 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore to make him the second-most expensive signing in IPL history. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh bagged Rs 18 crore each but the star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was sold for just Rs 11.75 crore to Delhi Capitals.

Among the 12 marquee players, only David Miller and Liam Livingstone failed to trigger a 10-plus crore bid. Chennai Super Kings signed back Devon Conway for just Rs 6.25 crore and also bagged Rahul Tripathi.

List of all players sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction

Sr No Player Team Sold Price (in crore)
1 Arshdeep Singh PBKS (RTM) 18.00
2 Kagiso Rabada GT 10.75
3 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 26.75
4 Jos Buttler GT 15.75
5 Mitchell Starc DC 11.75
6 Rishabh Pant LSG 27.00
7 Mohammed Shami SRH 10.00
8 David Miller LSG 07.50
9 Yuzvendra Chahal PBKS 18.00
10 Mohammed Siraj GT 12.25
11 Liam Livingstone RCB 08.75
12 KL Rahul DC 14.00
13 Harry Brook DC 06.25
14 Aiden Markram LSG 02.00
15 Devon Conway CSK 06.25
16 Rahul Tripathi CSK 03.40
17 Jake Fraser-McGurk DC 09.00
