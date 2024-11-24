List of all players sold in IPL mega auction 2025: Pant-Iyer earn biggest deals, CSK sign Conway-Tripathi

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer earned biggest contracts in the IPL 2025 mega auction

On a record-breaking day at a glittering event in Jeddah, the teams broke the banks to sign the biggest stars at the IPL mega auction 2025 on Sunday. Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player as Lucknow Super Giants splashed a record Rs 27 crore to sign the star Indian batter.

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals to sign the IPL 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore to make him the second-most expensive signing in IPL history. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh bagged Rs 18 crore each but the star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was sold for just Rs 11.75 crore to Delhi Capitals.

Among the 12 marquee players, only David Miller and Liam Livingstone failed to trigger a 10-plus crore bid. Chennai Super Kings signed back Devon Conway for just Rs 6.25 crore and also bagged Rahul Tripathi.

