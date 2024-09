Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dhawan's Gujarat opt to field against Southern Super Stars

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Greats.

Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Greats latest updates, telecast, teams

Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dinesh Karthik 's Southern Super Stars open their campaign in the Legends League Cricket 2024 as they lock horns against Shikhar Dhawan -led Gujarat Greats. Dhawan's Gujarat registered a win in their first encounter against Toyam Hyderabad a day before this game when Morne van Wyk hit a century to lead the team's charge. Captain Dhawan had an off day with the bat and will look to set the pieces right against SNSS. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard