Monday, September 23, 2024
     
  Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dhawan's Gujarat opt to field against Southern Super Stars
Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dhawan's Gujarat opt to field against Southern Super Stars

Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dinesh Karthik's Southern Super Stars open their account in the Legends League Cricket 2024 as they face Shikhar Dhawan-led Gujarat Greats in the fourth match of the tournament. Follow for live scores and the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2024 18:38 IST
Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Greats.
Image Source : INDIA TV Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Greats.

Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Greats latest updates, telecast, teams

Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dinesh Karthik's Southern Super Stars open their campaign in the Legends League Cricket 2024 as they lock horns against Shikhar Dhawan-led Gujarat Greats. Dhawan's Gujarat registered a win in their first encounter against Toyam Hyderabad a day before this game when Morne van Wyk hit a century to lead the team's charge. Captain Dhawan had an off day with the bat and will look to set the pieces right against SNSS. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :Legends League Cricket Latest updates

  • Sep 23, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Legends League Cricket Live Score: Southern Super Stars Playing XI

    Martin Guptill, Parthiv Patel, Hamilton Masakadza, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Chirag Gandhi, Pawan Negi, Chathuranga de Silva, Suboth Bhati, Suranga Lakmal, Monu Kumar

  • Sep 23, 2024 6:34 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Legends League Cricket Live Score: GUGS opt to bowl!

    Shikhar Dhawan's Gujarat Giants have won the toss and they will be bowling first. Dinesh Karthik's team to bat first

  • Sep 23, 2024 6:27 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Legends League Cricket Live Score: Stars in action!

    Check the stars in action from the two teams' squads:

    Southern Super Stars Squad: Martin Guptill, Shreevats Goswami, Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Pawan Negi, Hamilton Masakadza, Chathuranga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Abdur Razzak, Hamid Hassan, Jeevan Mendis, Robin Bist, Jesal Karia, Chirag Gandhi, Monu Kumar, Suboth Bhati, Elton Chigumbura

    Gujarat Greats Squad: Morne van Wyk(w), Shikhar Dhawan(c), Lendl Simmons, Yashpal Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Asghar Afghan, John Mooney, Manan Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ishwar Pandey, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Jerome Taylor, S Sreesanth, Debabrata Das, Samar Quadri, Kamau Leverock

  • Sep 23, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Legends League Cricket Live Score: What happened in last match?

    In the third match of the tournament between Toyam Hyderabad vs Gujarat Greats, former South African cricketer Morné van Wyk smashed a century to guide Gujarat home. His 115 from 69 balls helped Gujarat chase down 173 in the clash.

  • Sep 23, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Legends League Cricket Live Score: It's Karthik vs Dhawan!

    Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Greats game in the Legends League Cricket (LLC 3). It's Dinesh Karthik's Southern side up against Shikhar Dhawan-led Gujarat in the fourth match of the tournament. Some legends will be in action. So grab your seats and stay tuned for this game.

