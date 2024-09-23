Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dhawan's Gujarat opt to field against Southern Super Stars

Legends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Greats latest updates, telecast, teamsLegends League Cricket, SNSS vs GUGS Live score: Dinesh Karthik's Southern Super Stars open their campaign in the Legends League Cricket 2024 as they lock horns against Shikhar Dhawan-led Gujarat Greats. Dhawan's Gujarat registered a win in their first encounter against Toyam Hyderabad a day before this game when Morne van Wyk hit a century to lead the team's charge. Captain Dhawan had an off day with the bat and will look to set the pieces right against SNSS. Follow for the latest updates.