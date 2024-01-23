Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
Late bloomer in Tests, Rohit Sharma aims a special personal milestone during England series

The upcoming Test series between India and England will be crucial for both teams keeping in mind the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma is India's captain who will be chasing a personal milestone in the five-match series.

Rohit Sharma is no doubt a legend in white-ball cricket for India. Since 2013, he has been terrific for the country opening the innings and continues to go strong having recently scored his fifth T20I century, against Afghanistan. But when it comes to Test cricket, Rohit is certainly a late bloomer or one can say, it took time for him to come to the terms in red-ball cricket.

Perhaps, like it happened in ODIs, Rohit could cement his position in the longest format only after he started to open the innings. The Indian captain will be soon taking the field in the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting from January 25. With Virat Kohli not there, the onus will be on him to carry the batting line-up as well. Along with that, Rohit Sharma will also be eyeing a special milestone of 4000 runs in the whites.

He has so far scored 3738 runs in 92 innings (54 Tests) at an average of 45.6 and with 10 centuries and 16 fifties to his name. His highest Test score of 212 is the testament to the ability he possesses even in this format. He needs 262 runs to reach the 4000-run mark in Tests and clearly, five Test matches should be enough for him to do so.

With the pitches for the series likely to be very tough for batting like they have been over the last 7-8 years in India, it might take 3-4 innings for Rohit to achieve this milestone. But whenever he does, it will be special for him as he will become only the 17th Indian cricketer to do so in the format. On his way to the milestone, Rohit Sharma will also go past Ravi Shastri and Murali Vijay in this aspect who scored 3830 and 3982 runs respectively in their career.

