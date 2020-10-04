Image Source : INDIA TV KXIP vs CSK, Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2020: Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live Online

Both, KXIP and CSK have had a poor start to their campaign, as they are at the bottom of the table and will be desparate for a turnaround. It has been a contrasting tale for both the sides in terms of batting so far. While the Chennai Super Kings' top-order has failed to step up so far, the KXIP are over-reliant on the opening combination of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal . Both the sides will be aiming to improve on their overall performances too, as they make a comeback in the tournament. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch KXIP vs CSK, Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2020.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 4 (Sunday)

When will Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match being played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.

