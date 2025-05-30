Kusal Mendis steps on his stumps to get hit wicket off Santner vs MI: Watch Gujarat Titans' Kusal Mendis was dismissed through hit wicket as he stepped onto the stumps while facing Mitchell Santner in must-win eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans locked horns with Mumbai Indians in the eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on May 30. The clash saw Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first and post a massive total of 228 runs in the first innings.

As GT came out to chase down the target, it was the side’s replacement player, Kusal Mendis, who stole the limelight through his dismissal. It is worth noting that Mendis was brought into the side as a replacement for Jos Buttler after he left the camp to play for England.

Mendis came out to bat after Shubman Gill was dismissed quite early on. Mendis was already having a bad day in the field, dropping two catches in the first innings, and things went from bad to worse as he got out hit wicket against Mitchell Santner in the MI clash.

It seemed like Mendis’ foot slipped and went on to hit the wickets as he was dismissed on a score of 20 runs in 10 deliveries. Speaking of the game between GT and MI, it was Mumbai who looked to be completely in command in the first innings of the game.

The side opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow scoring 81 and 47 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav added 33 runs on the board alongside Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, who scored 25 and 22* runs, respectively.

Through an exceptional batting performance, Mumbai Indians managed to post a massive total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Sudharsan were the highest wicket takers, with two wickets each to their name. Mohammed Siraj took one wicket as well. Gujarat were tasked with the massive task of chasing down 229 runs to reach Qualifier 2 of the tournament, where they would face Punjab Kings for a spot in the final if they manage to chase down the huge target.