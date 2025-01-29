Kuldeep Yadav set to play Ranji Trophy 2025 match versus Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been named in Uttar Pradesh’s 18-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. The star spinner suffered a hernia injury and underwent surgery, which ruled out of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After the surgery, he worked hard on his recovery in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain full fitness and will now be back in action in the last league round of the Ranji Trophy 2025.

The 30-year-old is also named in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The clash against Madhya Pradesh will test his fitness before Kuldeep returns to national colours. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh team have the likes of Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubham Sharma among others in the squad, and playing against them may prepare Kuldeep well ahead of the international games.

Apart from spinner, several other notable cricketers will feature in the upcoming Ranji round, which will begin on January 30. Star India batter Virat Kohli has already practised with his Delhi teammates and is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game in over a decade. He will be the one to watch out for as the cricketers struggled to find runs in Test cricket off late.

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag will also feature in the last round. Rahul will represent Karnataka while Jadeja’s Saurashtra will be taking on Parag’s Assam in Rajkot. Notably, Jadeja was sensational in the previous match, claiming 12 wickets, which is a positive sign ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Uttar Pradesh squad

Aryan Juyal (capt, wk), Karan Sharma, Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Rituraj Sharma, Aaditya Sharma (wk), Shivam Mavi, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Vijay Kumar, Atal Bihari Rai, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldeep Yadav