Kuldeep Yadav impersonator helps Bangladesh train ahead of Champions Trophy match India Bangladesh invite 17-year-old Afghanistan spinner Jainuallah to training ahead of the Champions Trophy match against India on February 20. He previously bowled against India in the nets and revealed to have received bowling tips from Shaqlain Mushtaq.

Bangladesh invited a left-arm leg-spinner to their practice session ahead of their opening match of the Champions Trophy against India on February 20. It is believed that the Najmul Shanto-led side wanted to prepare well for Kuldeep Yadav and for the same reason, they invited 17-year-old Afghanistan spinner Jainuallah in the training and he bowled against all the Bangladesh batters in the nets.

After the training session, Jainullah revealed that the Bangladesh team were giving extra importance to spinners in the nets. He mentioned bowling to Indian batters as well in the past and added that Bangladesh coach Shaqlin Mushtaq had a chat with him and the former cricketer shared some tips about bowling spin.

“Bangladesh had a practice session today and they invited me to join as a left-arm leg-spinner. They wanted to practice against left-arm leg-spin and that’s why they called me. I went and bowled to all the cricketers,” Jainuallah told exclusively to India TV.

“They (Bangladesh) were very serious about playing spin well and gave extra importance to the spinners and were playing spinners a lot. I think they were preparing well for Kuldeep Yadav. The wicket was pretty flat and they were mostly focusing on taking singles and doubles and play their natural game. I also bowled against India. Today, Bangladesh coach Shaqlin Mushtaq gave me a lot of tips and also learned a lot when I was bowling against India,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep played four ODIs against Bangladesh and picked up five wickets at an average of 35.80. The 30-year-old recently featured in two matches against England and clinched one wicket each. Nevertheless, he can be a massive threat to the opponents in the Champions Trophy. The star spinner was extremely effective in the ODI World Cup in 2023 and will be hoping to continue in the same manner in the Champions Trophy.