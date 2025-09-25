Kuldeep Yadav breaks India record, set to surpass Lasith Malinga to create history in Asia Cup 2025 Kuldeep Yadav became India’s leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup history with 31 scalps after a brilliant 3/18 against Bangladesh. India won by 41 runs to reach the final. Kuldeep is now just three wickets away from breaking Lasith Malinga’s all-time record of 33.

Dubai:

Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered yet another masterclass in India’s Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm wrist-spinner was phenomenal in the middle, finishing with figures of 3/18 from his four overs, playing a crucial role in India’s 41-run victory. At one point, he was on the verge of securing a third hat-trick in T20 Internationals, but Nasum Ahmed successfully defended the delivery, preventing the historic feat.

Meanwhile, with his three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Kuldeep Yadav became India’s most successful bowler in Asia Cup history. He surpassed Ravindra Jadeja, who previously held the record with 29 wickets, by taking his tally to 31.

Kuldeep is now closing in on the all-time record, currently held by Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga with 33 wickets. Just three short of that mark, and given his current form, Kuldeep has a strong chance of becoming the leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup history before the 2025 edition concludes.

Most wickets in Asia Cup history

Player Wickets Lasith Malinga 33 Kuldeep Yadav 31 Muthiah Muralidaran 30 Ravindra Jadeja 29 Shakib Al Hasan 28

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs

India registered a comfortable 41-run win over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to confirm their place in the Asia Cup final. Abhishek Sharma once again starred with the bat, smacking 69 runs off 51 balls, to help India post 168 runs on the board in the first innings. Notably, after his dismissal, the middle order struggled heavily as Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Axar Patel batted at a strike rate of less than 100.

Hardik Pandya managed to keep the scoreboard ticking as his knock of 38 runs helped India post a defendable total on the board. When it came to the chase, the Indian spinners suffocated the Bangladesh batters but Saif Hassan managed to keep them in the hunt for the majority of the time. However, he had little support from the other, as Parvez Hossain Emon emerged as the second-best batter for Bangladesh, despite scoring just 21 runs. Notably, nine of their players scored in single digits.