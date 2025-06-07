KSCA secretary, treasurer resign citing 'moral responsibility' days after Bengaluru stampede The stampede took place outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win. 11 people died in the stampede as celebrations turned fatal. The KSCA secretary and treasurer have resigned.

New Delhi:

The secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have resigned from their positions, days after the Bengaluru stampede. Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam have resigned, citing 'moral responsibility' for the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL win.

"Due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days, and though our role was very limited, but owing moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we have tendered our resignation to our respective posts as secretary and treasurer of the KSCA," Shankar and Jairam wrote in a communication sent to the KSCA on Friday night.

RCB marketing head, event marketing company's members arrested

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police had confirmed the arrest of marketing and revenue head of RCB, Nikhil Sosale, on Friday. Sosale was detained by the police on Friday at Kempegowda International Airport while he was en route to Dubai. Members of the event management firm DNA - Sunil Mathew, Kiran and Sumanth - were also detained.

Notably, Sosale moved the Karnataka High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the stampede.

Fresh FIRs filed after Bengaluru stampede

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR was also filed on Friday against the RCB, DNA event management company and the KSCA, two days after the Bengaluru stampede. This FIR was registered on the complaint of a 21-year-old youth named Venu who was injured in the stampede.

Before this, two more FIRs were registered by the Cubbon Park police against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede.

RCB have not issued any statement on the arrest or on the FIRs. They had announced a help of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the people who had died in the tragic incident. "The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," RCB had said in a statement.