IPL 2025 Retention: KKR's full list of retained and released players

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are the six players who have been retained by three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Narine's retention was a no-brainer for the reigning IPL champions as the West Indian showcased a brilliant all-round performance in the previous season.

Narine was amazing with the bat in hand during IPL 2024 as he aggregated 458 runs in 15 games including one century and three fifties. The southpaw scored his runs at a strike rate of 180.74 and was the one to set the tone for the team from the outset.

KKR's list of retained players: Sunil Narine (12 crore), Rinku Singh (13 crore), Harshit Rana (4 crore), Andre Russell (12 crore), Ramandeep Singh (4 crore) and Varun Chakravarthy (12 crore)

KKR's list of released players:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Mitchell Starc, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar