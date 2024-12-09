KL Rahul to open, two changes in line? India's probable Playing XI for 3rd Test against Australia at Gabba

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team.

India suffered a humiliating loss to Australia in the Pink-ball Test match at Adelaide Oval as their batting fell apart in both the innings of the second Test. After thrashing the Aussies in Perth, Rohit's men were annihilated in Adelaide with a 10-wicket drubbing which could have been an innings defeat too.

Now the focus lies ahead on the third Test at Gabba, the Australian fortress that was breached the last time these two played in Brisbane in 2021. The visitors have little room for error now if they have to keep their chances of qualifying in the World Test Championship final very much alive.

India have slipped from first position to third after their defeat in Adelaide and another loss might take them to the brink of elimination. India would be mulling over their Playing combination for the Brisbane Test to bounce back in the series.

The team can make a couple of changes for the Gabba Test. There are questions over who will open for India. Will it be KL Rahul or will Rohit Sharma return to the top? Here is what India's Playing XI can look like in Brisbane.

KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma, who can open?

One big question heading into the next game is who will be opening the innings at Gabba? KL Rahul opened the innings in both Tests, firstly in the absence of Rohit, and then due to continuity after he impressed in the opening Test.

Rahul looked good yet again in the first innings in Adelaide when he made 37 from 64 balls but was dismissed cheaply for seven in the second essay. Rohit looked out of sorts, which is forcing the experts to urge him to return to the opener's role. But going by his recent underwhelming outings at the top against New Zealand and Rahul's impressive performances at the top against Australia, it might not be naive to continue with Rahul at the top.

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will lock the remaining top and middle-order with Nitish Kumar Reddy being the other certainity in the lower-middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar in for Ravi Ashwin?

India might look to bring one of Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar in place of Ravi Ashwin in the Gabba Test. With not much spin assistance on offer in Adelaide, Ashwin could take only one wicket in the first innings and was not used in the second innings. Ashwin scored crucial 22 runs in the first innings to help India post a much-under par score of 180. However, India might think to bring one of Jadeja or Sundar, both of who offer more with the bat than Ashwin.

Prasidh Krishna or Akash Deep in for Harshit Rana?

While Harshit Rana impressed many in the first Test match in Perth, he was not at his best in Adelaide. He leaked runs and could not pick any wicket in the match. The Gabba surface is said to have pace, movement and bounce too. This brings Prasidh and Akash into the picture.

While Prasidh is tall and has good bounce, Akash possesses lateral movements. Harshit is said to be more of a hit-the-deck bowler. Bringing one of them for Harshit makes sense for Gabba.

India's Probable Playing XI for Gabba Test:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja/Washingtons Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/ Prasidh Krishna