KL Rahul reveals complaining about Kevin Pietersen to his wife, 'He's very rude, please tell your husband' KL Rahul has revealed an interesting story about complaining about Kevin Pietersen to his wife while on dinner. Both Rahul and Pietersen shared the Delhi Capitals dressing room during the previous edition of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi:

India cricketer KL Rahul played for the Delhi Capitals for the first time this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kevin Pietersen was appointed the mentor of the franchise ahead of the tournament and this is when he shared the dressing room with Rahul, who has now revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from his playful banter with the England legend. Moreover, the Indian player also revealed that he ended up complaining about Pietersen to his wife, Jessica Pietersen, stating that his husband was being too rude to him.

Opening up on the 2 Sloggers YouTube podcast, Rahul recalled his wife, Athiya Shetty, also pulling him up after watching his banter clips with Kevin Pietersen. For the unversed, Rahul and Pietersen shared a special camaraderie during their time together in the DC camp earlier this year and their on-field and off-field banters attracted a lot of attention on social media.

"Our banter is different. He is a great sport. He gives it to you also. There was this video, and there were two-three times where I said something and DC posted it on Instagram. So, my wife was telling me, ‘Why are you being so mean? He is such a sweet guy.’" Rahul said.

Half of the things don't come out on social media, reveals Rahul

Interestingly, KL Rahul also stated that fans don't get to see most of the behind-the-scenes things and that not a lot comes out on social media videos. "I said, ‘Half the things that he does to me and tells me, that doesn’t come out.’ This is three times that I have given out of the 100 times he is after my life.

"I complained to his wife when we were in the UK. They invited me for dinner and I told her, ‘Tell your husband to go easy on me. He is very rude to me," Rahul said while laughing in the podcast. Notably, Pietersen had criticized Rahul previously for his batting approach in T20 cricket. However, during IPL 2025, he praised the Indian wicketkeeper a lot calling him a special player as well.