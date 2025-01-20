KL Rahul misses out as Karnataka name squad for Ranji trophy clash against Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul.

India batter KL Rahul is not part of the Karnataka Ranji trophy squad for their sixth-round clash against Punjab in Bengaluru, starting from January 23 onwards. Rahul is recovering from an elbow niggle and is out of the squad that will be led by Mayank Agarwal.

As per a report in PTI, Rahul could be part of the Karnataka side for its last group-stage match against Haryana starting on January 30. However, if he features in that game, Rahul will have less time for turnaround as he is also in India's ODI squad for the England series that begins on February 6. He is also part of the 15-member Champions trophy squad with the tournament getting underway from February 19 onwards.

Several Indian players have made themselves available for the Ranji trophy amidst the diktat from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the players to feature in domestic cricket, with exceptions granted in only extraordinary circumstances with formal approval and notification from the chief selector.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been picked in the Mumbai squad for their sixth round of the Ranji trophy against Jammu and Kashmir. Shubman Gill has also been picked in Punjab's squad for the team's game against Karnataka, while Rishabh Pant is in Delhi's squad for the clash against Saurashtra.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is not part of the Delhi team for the sixth round of the Ranji trophy as picked up a neck sprain during the fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series and had to take an injection for it three days after the completion of the game.

Sanju Samson not in Kerala squad

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has also not been picked in Kerala's team for Kerala's sixth round clash against Madhya Pradesh as he will be on India duty in the T20Is against England starting on January 22. Samson has been in red-hot form in T20Is, having hit three centuries in his last five games.

Coming back to the Karnataka squad, Agarwal will lead the team with Shreyas Gopal elevated to the vice-captain's role after his brilliant performance in the team's victorious run in the Vijay Hazare trophy. The team also features India internationals Prasidh Krishna and top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal.

Karnataka squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shreyas Gopal (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KV Aneesh, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wicketkeeper), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Abhilash Shetty, Yasovardhan Parantap, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Sujay Satheri (wk), Mohsin Khan