KL Rahul creates history, becomes first-ever player to achieve major six-hitting record in IPL

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals star batter KL Rahul has etched his name into the history books despite his team's underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League 2026. DC closed their below-par IPL campaign with a 40-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders but ended up finishing sixth in the points table with 14 points to their name.

Rahul was one of the few shining stars for DC as he ended his campaign with 593 runs in 14 innings and is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer of the tournament. Rahul made another strong 30-ball 60 in the clash against the KKR at Eden Gardens, slamming four sixes and creating a massive record.

Rahul completes 30 sixes for DC in 2026

With his four sixes in the KKR clash, Rahul ended the season with 31 sixes. He has become the first-ever player to have hit at least 30 sixes for three different franchises in an IPL season. The 34-year-old from Karnataka had hit more than 30 sixes in a season for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants before.

Rahul slammed 32 and 30 sixes for PBKS in IPL 2018 and 2021, while he slammed 30 maximums for LSG in 2022.

DC bag consolatory win against KKR

DC bagged a consolatory win in what was a dead rubber against the KKR. With the Rajasthan Royals having sealed the last playoff spot with their win over the Mumbai Indians, this match was just a formality. DC put up 203/5 batting first after Rahul made 60. David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma came up with the finishing touches as they made 28 and 18 to power DC past 200.

KKR were not completely out of the chase but suffered a huge collapse to end up losing the game by 40 runs. They were going strong at 128/3 after 13.1 overs, needing 76 runs from the last 41 balls with captain Ajinkya Rahane well-set in the middle after completing his half-century. However, Kuldeep Yadav triggered a collapse, while Axar Patel and Lungi Ngidi followed as the Capitals bowled KKR out for 163.

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