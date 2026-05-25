IPL to have new multi-time champion, CSK, MI, KKR to receive new member in special club

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs have been set in stone as Rajasthan Royals became the last team to book its spot in the knockouts after their win over Mumbai Indians in the second last league stage match of the tournament on Sunday, May 24. RR joined the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the four sides that kept their dream of winning the IPL title alive.

The Indian cash-rich league will now have a new multi-time champion after four one-time winners booked their spots in the knockouts. RCB, the defending champions, have topped the league stage, while GT are the 2022 winners who have made it to their fourth playoffs. The Sunrisers also have one title to boast of, and that came in 2016 when they famously defeated the RCB. RR are the fourth side to book a place in the knockouts and are now in line for their second title, adding to their 2008 crown under the legend Shane Warne.

RCB into their 11th knockout, the joint second most for any team

RCB have confirmed their top-four spot in the Indian cash-rich league for the 11th time, joining the Mumbai Indians for the joint-second-most appearances in the knockouts. The other five-time champions Chennai Super Kings lead the way with 12 such appearances.

Most times finishing in Top 4 on IPL points table:

Chennai Super Kings: 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 11

Mumbai Indians: 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 08

Kolkata Knight Riders: 08

Rajasthan Royals: 07

Delhi Capitals: 06

Gujarat Titans: 04

IPL 2026 playoff fixtures and dates

The IPL playoffs will begin as early as May 26. Defending champions RCB will be up against GT in Qualifier 1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. 2016 champions SRH will lock horns against the RR at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on May 27.

Qualifier 2 will take place on May 29 at the same Mullanpur venue, while the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

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