KKR vs RR head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 53 With Kolkata Knight Riders all set to take on Rajasthan Royals in game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams ahead of the upcoming clash between both teams.

New Delhi:

Game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) will see Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 3. Where Rajasthan Royals have already been knocked out of the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders are well in the race for the playoffs.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals became the second team to be eliminated from the tournament after Chennai Super Kings. The side currently occupies eighth place in the standings with three wins and eight losses in 11 matches.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are just ahead of Rajasthan Royals in the standings. With 10 matches played, the three time champions have won four matches, lost five and one game has produced no result. They will have to win all of their upcoming matches, if they are looking to stay in the race for the playoffs. Royals have been in subpar form as of late, and Kolkata would bet on their chances to win in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have taken on each other in the IPL 28 times. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the tie 14 times, whereas Rajasthan Royals have won the clash 14 times.

KKR IPL 2025 squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnity Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mooen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markhande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

RR IPL 2025 squad: Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.